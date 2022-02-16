Sign up now to take on ultra-challenge events to support Rennie Grove Hospice Care

Rennie Grove is inviting people to take on two new ultra-challenge events to help support the work it does across west Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

The charity provides specialist care and support for adults and children with a life-limiting illness.

As part of the new ultra-challenges, you can choose to walk, jog or run around some of the UK’s most famous landscapes and landmarks, with a choice of distances, and help raise funds for Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

Dave Hilling has signed up for the Jurassic Coast Challenge with his wife, Joanne, his sister, Sue and his brother-in-law, Andy (C) Rennie Grove Hospice Care

The Jurassic Coast Challenge on May 14, to May 15, offers 25km, 50km or 100km route options along the stunning Dorset coastline, designated a world heritage site, from Corfe Castle taking in Lulworth Cove, Durdle Door and Chesil Beach before finishing in Bridport.

Or on May 28, to May 29, the London to Brighton Challenge provides spectacular views from the North and South Downs with the same three distance options.

The route starts by the Thames in Richmond, passes through the North Downs and wonderful Surrey and Sussex countryside, then heads up and over the South Downs and onwards to the Brighton coastline.

Organised by specialists in ultra-challenge events, there will be free food and drink at regular rest stops as well as marshals, masseurs and medics offering support as needed.

Also included in the entry fee is a glass of fizz as you cross the finish line and an event t-shirt and medal to celebrate your achievement.

Walking the last 25km of the route as ‘The Rennie Grove Ultras’, they’ll be raising funds in memory of Dave and Sue’s dad, Arthur, who was cared for by the charity’s hospice at home nurses in 2016.

Dave’s training programme will be more intense than his teammates’, as he’s also preparing to run the London Marathon for Rennie Grove in October, but he says having the event as a goal has been hugely beneficial for all four of them.

Dave said: “We all ate too much and exercised too little during the lockdowns. Having this hilly, 25km challenge to focus our efforts on is good for all of us.”

The routes for both challenges are suitable for all experience levels and ages so set yourself a personal goal and join in the fun!