Suspected arson attack one of two more fires reported in Aylesbury

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week, a spate of fires have been reported throughout the county and also in nearby Oxfordshire.

Last night (9 August), Bucks Fire and Rescue Service staff rushed to put out burning grass on Elmhurst Road.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At roughly 10:50pm one engine was sent to deal with the grass fire.

A Bucks Fire and Rescue spokesperson described the fire as “small” and noted that a book was also burning in the blaze.

The Fire service believes the book was set alight deliberately and has therefore classed the incident as “suspected arson”.

Due to the small nature of the fire, emergency responders were able to extinguish it using buckets of water.

Another small fire needed emergency assistance in Park Street.

A fire broke out in the park by Park Street at roughly 9:15pm yesterday.

One Bucks Fire and Rescue Service crew were sent to the scene.