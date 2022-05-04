Studio operators want your views on multi-million pound Hollywood filming site proposals in Bucks

Stage Fifty revealed yesterday (3 May), major plans for a 295,000 square feet worth of studios and stages in High Wycombe.

The company is preparing a series of planning applications to present to Bucks Council.

A look at the proposed studios

One involves getting planning permission for filming space on an upcoming, at this stage unnamed, Hollywood production it wants to start shooting later this year.

Next Thursday (12 May), Stage Fifty is hosting a public consultation to canvas opinions on its ambitious plans.

The team that hopes to build Wycombe Film Studios will be available to answer questions on the projects between 1pm and 8pm at the Lane End Conference Centre in High Wycombe.

High Wycombe Studios

A spokesman for the studio said: “We’d like to show you what we plan to build and the benefits of the studio to the local economy.

"Please come along and take the opportunity to see our proposals, discuss them with our development team, and share your views with us.

"The exhibition is open to everyone in the local community, residents, councillors, business owners and anyone with an interest in our proposed development.”

The company projects that on completion the studio can generate £305 million worth of economic output (Gross Value Added).

The chosen site is located just off the M40 to the southwest of High Wycombe.