New multi-million pound Hollywood film studio opening in Bucks supporting 1,200 jobs

Called, Wycombe Film Studios, it will be an eight-stage venue with the capacity to support 1,200 jobs.

Temporary planning applications have been submitted to Buckinghamshire Council linked to the 2022 production.

An application for a permanent studio will follow later this year, Stage Fifty says.

A look at the proposed studios

The company has stated the studio can generate £305 million worth of economic output (Gross Value Added).

In total the studios will cover 295,000 square feet, organisers hope to establish High Wycombe as a hub for global film and TV production.

The 26-acre site which has been earmarked for this Hollywood operation is located just off the M40 to the southwest of High Wycombe.

High Wycombe Studios

Stage Fifty says the new studio will be sustainable, with solar roofs and recycled soundproofing included in the plans.

In 2019 the proposed site for Wycombe Film Studios was allocated as a strategic employment area in the Local Plan for Wycombe District, with the adjacent Air Park remaining in situ.

On completion, the new studio will create hundreds of new jobs within Bucks, according to the Stage Fifty’s projections.

James Enright, CEO of Stage Fifty said: "We're excited to reveal our plans for Wycombe Film Studios.

"We've been working behind the scenes for two years to ensure we have everything in place to build a world-class film studio with all the elements for success.

"We've received temporary planning approval to build one stage and workshops and have submitted further applications for three more stages to support a major feature film that will start shooting this year.

"We'll apply for full planning permission to create the long-term permanent studio in the coming months.

"Stage Fifty creates sustainable studios, and together with our partners, we've developed new technologies and innovative ways to build greener and more quickly than our competitors.

"This will be our third site in the UK. We've achieved great success with our other film studios in Farnborough and Winnersh, and we're looking to continue this success in High Wycombe.

"Wycombe Film Studios will stimulate economic growth throughout the region, supporting around 600 temporary jobs during the construction phase alone.

"Once the studio is operational, it will create around 750 full-time direct jobs and support 450 indirect jobs in the supply chain.

"Ideal for independent productions and global franchises alike, the studio will establish High Wycombe as a destination for national and international film and high-end television projects, attracting the world's most innovative content creators and inspiring a new generation of British filmmakers in the heart of Buckinghamshire."

Stage Fifty is launching an apprentice scheme linked to the studio, which will create 25 apprenticeships annually.

Adrian Wootton OBE, Chief Executive of the British Film Commission: "The UK is enjoying an immense, once-in-a-generation production boom, generating billions of pounds for the UK economy and translating into thousands of new jobs across the country's nations and regions.

"Indeed, the demand for filmed content is at an all-time high, which in turn is driving the need for additional studio and stage space.