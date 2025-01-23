Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Aylesbury due to strong gusts expected from Storm Eowyn.

According to the latest Met Office forecasts gusts of 51mph could hit the town early tomorrow morning (24 January).

Starting from 5am through to 3pm the area is subject to a yellow weather warning, which means some disruption is likely.

Other parts of England and Ireland are subject to red weather warnings, the most serious alerts that the Government agency issues.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning for the area

Extreme winds of over 100mph could hit Belfast and other parts of Northern Ireland over the coming days.

In Aylesbury’s region the Met Office is cautioning that some disruption to public transport is likely including air and train travel. There could be power outages as a result of the winds and further delays on roads, according to the weather service.

The Met Office says on its website: “As Storm Éowyn moves across the northwest of the UK on Friday, south to southwesterly winds will strengthen with gusts of 40-50 mph likely for a time, before easing through the afternoon.”

Current Met Office forecasts also predict rainfall will hit large parts of Aylesbury while the winds are at their strongest.

The Met Office is advising people to check their journeys and plan ahead by anticipating potential power cuts. This can be done by stocking up on batteries, torches, and power packs.

In Aylesbury the warning has a medium likelihood of being needed and the Met Office is predicting a low impact on residents.