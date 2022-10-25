Stoke Mandeville nurse announces plans to meet her daughter's killer ahead of Sky documentary

A Stoke Mandeville nurse has confirmed plans to meet the man who murdered and raped her daughter.

Yesterday (24 October), Lisa Squire told the national press she plans to meet Pawel Relowicz.

Relowicz, 28, was found guilty of raping and murdering Libby Squire, who was 21 at the time, on 21 February, 2021.

Lisa and Libby Squires

The young woman from High Wycombe’s body was discovered in Humber Estuary in March 2019, six weeks after Libby had gone missing following a night out.

It is believed that Relowicz dumped the Bucks student in the early hours of 1 February that year, but the cause of death could not be determined due to the length of time the 21-year-old had been in the water.

Lisa told BBC Look North: "How did she die? That's my biggest question.

"There is a whole load of questions that go through my mind on a daily basis but the biggest one is how did she die?"

The murder is the subject of a new three-part Sky documentary series starting this week.

Episode one of ‘Libby Are You Home Yet?’ airs on Sky’s crime channel at 9pm on Thursday (28 October).

Across the three-hour long examinations the show will cover the hours leading up Libby’s murder and the extensive crime investigation that followed over the next two years.

Already, Relowicz was the subject of an episode on Sky docuseries, Britain’s Most Evil Killers.

In another interview with Sky News Lisa said: "A lot of people don't understand this - I don't hate him.

"I'm not angry with him. I just want information from him.

"I don't wish to forgive him. I don't wish to understand why he did what he did.

"For me, it's very much about finding out how she was in those last 20 minutes of her life."

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the Bucks-based nurse also outlined how she believes that Libby’s case highlights how “low-level” sexual offences ought to be taken more seriously.

As Relowicz was linked to eight other less extreme offences in the 18 months leading up to Libby’s death.