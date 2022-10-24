News you can trust since 1832
Woman receives treatment for shock after motorist crashes into GP surgery in Wing

The building was evacuated while the emergency services made the area safe

By James Lowson
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Oct 2022, 5:21pm

One woman received shock treatment after a car crashed into a GP surgery in Wing on Friday (21 October).

Emergency service responders were called out to Ashcroft Surgery at 2:50pm.

The vehicle had hit one of the walls at the practice head on, causing it to partially collapse.

Ashcroft Surgery

Following the collision, the surgery was evacuated and appointments were cancelled.

On Saturday, patients hoping to receive a Covid vaccination at the site were advised to go to Wing Surgery instead.

Bucks Fire and Rescue service sent two engines to the scene.

The scene at the surgery yesterday

Before firefighters had arrived at Ashcroft Surgery a woman had already exited the car.

A fire service spokesperson said: “A second woman was removed from the building before they arrived and treated for the effects of shock by South Central Ambulance Service.”

Firefighters helped evacuate the building alongside Thames Valley Police officers.

The building was also cordoned off.

Yesterday (23 October) the vehicle remained wedged into the wall.

Ashcroft Surgery was approached to comment for this story.