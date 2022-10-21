Stoke Mandeville Hospital Radio is launching a special three-week fundraiser in celebration of a major 70-year anniversary.

On 14 November, the UK Singles chart will be 70.

To celebrate this impressive milestone presenters at the grassroots radio station are running six programmes dedicated to some of their favourite number one hits.

Also, the shows are designed as fundraisers to help generate crucial investment to keep the station on the air.

Martin Kinch and Mark Withey will be in the DJ seats for these nostalgia-filled sessions.

Back in November 1952 the first ever number one on the Singles Chart was Al Martino’s ‘Here in my heart’ which remained in the top position for nine weeks.

Martin joined the hospital radio station in January 1979 just a few weeks after the station was first launched and presents an oldie show every Monday evening at 6pm.

Mark joined in 1988 and presents The Aylesbury Chart show every Saturday morning at 9am.

The station is run by a team of volunteers who give up their time to entertain the patients and staff at the hospital.

Other weekly programmes include an oldies show, Indie, Dance Rock, Blues, Easy Listening, Big Band, Gospel, Talk, Country and Irish, Tech talk, Showbiz news and Sporting previews.

Plus, a regular Request Show where patients, staff and visitors can ask for their favourite music either for themselves or someone they know in the Hospital.

Martin said: ‘When I first started, the only way people could hear us was through plastic tubes coming out of the wall in the wards, now, thanks to years of fundraising and hard work by our dedicated team we broadcast on 101.8 FM and also online, we also have our own app which can be downloaded onto phones and tablets.”

Stoke Mandeville Hospital Radio is a registered charity and is encouraging people to donate on its website and share its webpage on social media.

