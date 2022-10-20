The Bucks Railway Centre at Quainton has opened its new outdoor play area.

Constructed thanks to a grant from the Haddenham & Waddesdon Community Board, the play area will be an extra attraction not only for visitors on Steaming Sundays, but also for members of the community wishing to visit the centre during the week, when the Railway Café, visitor centre, play area and gift shop are now open, with no entry ticket required.

Weekday visitors to the Railway Café can wander around the stunning, glass-roofed visitor centre, gift shop and the area just outside, which now includes the new wooden play area, with lots of seating nearby for parents and carers to sit and keep a watchful eye.

The new playground at the Bucks Railway Center

The indoor café seating area is huge and there are plenty of tables with space for groups to meet, including families with buggies, cyclists with their bikes – which can be brought safely inside - and walkers with their dogs.

The Railway Café, visitor centre, play area and gift shop are open Monday to Friday 9.30am to 1.30pm, all year round. The cafe sells full English breakfasts, baps and sandwiches made to order, burgers, chips and freshly baked cakes, plus snacks, drinks and ice creams.

On Saturdays, the site is reserved for private functions and weddings, and on Sundays, the Railway Centre is open for Steaming Days, when entry is by ticket only.

Please note, entry will also be by ticket only for the Day Out With Thomas event on Monday, October 24.

