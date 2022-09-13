Starbucks tight-lipped as speculation grows around Aylesbury town centre move

Speculation is rife locally that current works taking place in Aylesbury town centre are readying the area for a new Starbucks cafe.

Multiple sources have stated that Starbucks is the business moving into the vacant unit on Market Square.

Since Bon Marche closed in Aylesbury this Easter, the global coffeehouse company has emerged as the likely business to move into the property previously occupied by the fashion retailer.

Starbucks is remaining tight-lipped amid increasing speculation it is to open a second Aylesbury store in the premises vacated by Bon Marche

Currently the only Starbucks store in Aylesbury is the outlet connected to the massive Sainsbury’s store on Gatehouse Road which opened last year.

Opening in a bigger venue in Aylesbury town centre would allow the beverage giants to offer another dine-in option to customers as it does at its Aylesbury base in Gatehouse.

A central location is also likely to appeal to the industry leaders as the current Aylesbury chain is located roughly half a mile from the town’s hub.

Starbucks logo (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

A Starbucks spokesperson told The Bucks Herald: “We are always looking for new locations and opportunities to bring the Starbucks Experience to customers in the UK, but at this time we have no updates to share about plans in Aylesbury.”

Starbucks is one of the world’s largest companies recent estimates state the business has over 33,000 stores worldwide across 80 nations.

Data recorded this summer, suggested there were 748 outlets located in the UK.

Recently the coffeehouse chain announced it was unveiling its autumn range of drinks which includes the popular pumpkin spice latte.

Starbucks recently caused a stir, when its Bradford cafe announced that the store would no longer be accepting cash.

Many tweets on Twitter containing the #BoycottStarbucks were posted by potential customers who were vehemently against the move.

Starbucks UK clarified releasing a statement saying it “has no plans to go cashless” across the nation.

Works continue apace at the former Bon Marche site and we will bring you more on this as we get it.