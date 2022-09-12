Popular Wing pub forced to close due to soaring bills and rapidly rising costs

A message on The Queen’s Head Wing Facebook page on September 2 read: “Dear all customers, old and new,

“It is with great sadness that we announce that The Queen’s Head doors will open for the last time this Sunday the 4th September.

“When taking over the pub, this was not the outcome that we had envisaged but it is clear that this simply is not a viable business and is currently losing money each week, add in the ridiculous utility bills and spiralling food and liquor costs, it leaves us no option but to close the business.

The pub has closed its doors for good

“We do hope that you will visit one last time this weekend to raise a glass and to say goodbye to Jenny and the team.

"We thank all of the staff for their hard work and support and also a huge thank you to the customers who have always stayed loyal to The Queens Head.”

The closure leaves Wing with just one pub remaining – The Cock, on the opposite side of the road from The Queen’s Head.

Twenty years ago, there were four pubs in the village. The Sportsman’s Arms, on Littleworth, has since been converted into a private dwelling and The Dove, on Aylesbury Road, became an Indian restaurant, now closed.

Facebook comments to the news of the pub closure included: “Such a shame! Such a lovely pub and perfect location for the village!. Big big loss!” and “So sorry to hear this. I had my wedding reception there 53 years ago.”

Wing councillor Diana Blamires said the pub had been taken over by new owners only a couple of months ago.

Mrs Blamires said: “It’s very sad that after only a very short period of time that the managers have closed what was previously a very successful pub run by Denise and Simon.

“It’s disappointing that there wasn’t a longer period to give the new people running the pub a chance to make a go of it.”