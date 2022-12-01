Starbucks in Aylesbury town centre has officially opened this week.

The second Starbucks outlet in Aylesbury is now partially opened with further work being undertaken on a second room in the property.

Starbucks’ new store is located in Market Square taking the unit previously held by fashion outlet Bon Marche.

Starbucks logo (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Months of speculation was ended in October when the global brand confirmed its latest move in the Bucks town.

Currently it looks as if the new outlet might be bringing an order and collect option to its Aylesbury outlet.

A large window which could be used as a takeaway counter appears to be in the works, perhaps leading the way to a 24-hour ordering point.

When asked to comment on the designs and specifics of the recently-opened store back in November. A Starbucks spokesman told The Bucks Herald: “We look forward to bringing the Starbucks Experience to more customers in Aylesbury in the near future and will be in touch with more details soon.”

The new store is the second Starbucks outlet in Aylesbury, following the launch of the smaller coffee shop on Gatehouse Road.

Attached to the giant Sainsbury’s superstore which opened in Aylesbury last year was a new Starbucks shop.

This new cafe in the town centre is bigger and has more space for people wanting to dine-in and enjoy a hot drink indoors.

A central location is also likely to appeal to the industry leaders as the current Aylesbury chain is located roughly half a mile from the town’s hub.

Starbucks is one of the world’s largest companies recent estimates state the business has over 33,000 stores worldwide across 80 nations.

Data recorded earlier in 2022 suggested there were 748 outlets located in the UK.

Recently a new store opened in Carlisle with another shop set to open in Kent, as the giant company continues its UK expansion.

