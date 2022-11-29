New commercial wheelie bin collection launches in Aylesbury and South Bucks

Family-run waste management specialists Cawleys has been successfully servicing local businesses in Bedfordshire, North Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire for 75 years and has now branched out to South Buckinghamshire, offering reliable recycling and wheelie bin collections for retailers, pubs, restaurants and offices.The expansion means businesses in High Wycombe, Aylesbury, Amersham, Chesham, Chalfont St Giles, Beaconsfield, Princes Risborough and Great Missenden will now be able to access and benefit from Cawleys award-winning service.Phil Gudgeon, Managing Director, Cawleys said: “Existing customers in the region know us as a trusted family-run company that genuinely cares about reliability and price. This is what makes us different.“We’re thrilled that even more businesses in the county can now access our trusted commercial wheelie bin and recycling collections, and that they too can benefit from our exceptional customer service, with special discounts for the new customers until end of January 2023.“If business owners have been let down by missed collections, price increases or extortionate overweight charges, then we want them to know we can help. We have over 75 years’ experience, so we know what we’re doing when it comes to recycling and waste management, and we won’t let them down.”Alan Butchers, local McDonald’s Franchisee added “Cawleys are a breath of fresh air! The team are available whenever needed, providing a friendly and personal service. It’s great to know we are dealing with our waste effectively and minimising our impact on the environment.”For more information, visit the website.