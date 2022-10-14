Starbucks has ended speculation by confirming plans to open a new store in Aylesbury town centre.

The beverage giants are taking over the vacant unit in Market Square which used to be a Bon Marche store.

Since the late summer, speculation has only grown that Starbucks would be the company to take over the prominent spot in the town centre.

Starbucks logo (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

This morning (14 October), a Starbucks spokesperson confirmed to The Bucks Herald it is planning a new opening in Aylesbury.

With infrastructure logistics still to be confirmed the spokesperson wasn’t able to confirm an exact opening date.

Currently Starbucks is hoping the open the new cafe in mid-November and is planning to announce a definitive opening date next week.

Advertisement

The former Bon Marche store

Fashion retailer Bon Marche previously held the coveted spot in Market Square, but closed its doors for good this Easter.

At present the only Starbucks store in Aylesbury is the outlet connected to the massive Sainsbury’s store on Gatehouse Road which opened last year.

Opening in a bigger venue in Aylesbury town centre would allow the beverage giants to offer another dine-in option to customers as it does at its Aylesbury base in Gatehouse.

Advertisement

A central location is also likely to appeal to the industry leaders as the current Aylesbury chain is located roughly half a mile from the town’s hub.

Starbucks is one of the world’s largest companies recent estimates state the business has over 33,000 stores worldwide across 80 nations.

Data recorded this summer, suggested there were 748 outlets located in the UK.

Recently the coffeehouse chain announced it was unveiling its autumn range of drinks which includes the popular pumpkin spice latte.

Advertisement

Starbucks recently caused a stir, when its Bradford cafe announced that the store would no longer be accepting cash.

Many tweets on Twitter containing the #BoycottStarbucks were posted by potential customers who were vehemently against the move.

Starbucks UK clarified releasing a statement saying it “has no plans to go cashless” across the nation.