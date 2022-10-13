Bucks Council wants your views on spending ahead of next annual budget

Bucks Council is canvassing local opinions ahead of finalising its budget for the next financial year.

The local authority is asking residents to tell it what matters most to them, before plans are drawn up to improve the county.

Bucks Council Leader Martin Tett

Bucks Council states it is more important than ever for people to assist, due to the challenging economic climate.

The council highlighted rising energy costs, interest rates and inflation, as challenges everyone is facing when it comes to spending.

A budget is currently being calculated for 2023/24.

The council states that 82% of services are funded by council tax.

Council tax is used to fund care packages for adults who need it, to providing emergency accommodation for homeless people and vulnerable children.

Plus, bin collections, road repairs and maintenance of public areas.

Inflation will make it more expensive to provide these services, the council warns.

The budget will cover:

Pothole repairs, road maintenance and improvement The council’s energy costs - from street lighting and operating machinery at household waste depots Care for vulnerable children, for example, those who’ve had to come into our care for their own safety and well-being Care for adults who need extra help and support Running libraries and leisure centres Support for residents facing hardship

Bucks Council Leader Martin Tett said: “We know many residents across the county are struggling to make ends meet. We owe it to them to make sure their council tax is spent where they want it to be. So, it’s essential you tell us how you’d like us to prioritise spending on local services. With ‘Money Matters’ we’ve made it as quick and easy as possible for you to give us your views – it really will be 10 minutes well spent if you can take part. The feedback we get from residents is an important part of our overall decision-making.”

The survey closes on 20 November, a draft budget will be published in early 2023.

After scrutiny and further feedback, a final budget is due to be completed in February 2023.