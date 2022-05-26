Spike Milligan comedy created by Ian Hislop is coming to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

This Autumn, the Olivier Award-winning actor John Dagleish will reprise the title role in Spike, from Tuesday 25 to Saturday 29 October.

Long-term Have I Got News For You Panellist, Hislop, co-created the show with Nick Newman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Dalgleish as Spike, photo by Pamela Raith Photography

It premiered at The Watermill in January, it is directed by Watermill Artistic Director Paul Hart, with design by Katie Lias, and lighting design by Rory Beaton.

The composer is Tayo Akinbode with sound design by Tom Marshall. Anjali Mehra is movement director and Ruth Sullivan is the foley sound consultant.

Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) says the full cast will be revealed shortly.

James Mack, John Dalgleish, and George Kemp, photo from Pamela Raith Photography

Spike takes the audience back to the 1950s, austerity Britain, when out of the gloom comes Goon mania as men, women and children across the country

scramble to get their ear to a wireless for another instalment of The Goon Show.

While Harry Secombe and Peter Sellers get down to the serious business of becoming overnight celebrities, fellow Goon and chief writer Spike finds

himself pushing the boundaries of comedy, testing the patience of the BBC.

John Dalgleish

Flanked by his fellow Goons and bolstered by the efforts of irrepressible sound assistant Janet, Spike takes a flourishing nosedive off the cliffs of respectability, and mashes up his haunted past to create the comedy of the future.

His war with Hitler may be over, but his war with Auntie Beeb - and ultimately himself - has just begun.

Will Spike’s dogged obsession with finding the funny elevate The Goons to soaring new heights, or will the whole thing come crashing down?

The co-creators said: “It’s a privilege to take ‘Spike’ on tour, exploring the genius of Britain’s most inspirational and ground-breaking comedian. And of course, it’s another chance to steal all his jokes and pass them off as our own. Spike Milligan may be Goon, but he’s not forgotten.”

Spike, photo from Pamela Raith Photography

Ticketing information is available on the ATG website here.