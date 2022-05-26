Calling all super sleuths as interactive family show visits Aylesbury and Buckingham

Help Mirabel Merryweather and Claude Pringle solve the mystery

Launching as part of WhizzFizzFest, Buckinghamshire’s celebration of children’s literature, on Saturday July 2, Book Club for Super-Spies is travelling across Bucks for the first time, looking for super sleuths.

Marvellous leader Mirabel Merryweather and freshly initiated Claude Pringle have been invited to the library as someone has been ripping the happy endings out of the books.

The Super-Spies will be visiting libraries across Bucks, looking for new recruits to help them solve the mystery of the lost happy endings.

This is an interactive show for five to 10-year-olds and their families, and is full of music, mystery, mindfulness and mayhem.

The show also features puppetry and songs, with clues to find and riddles to solve, and you can follow the mystery trail around town after the show to become a qualified Super-Spy.

And don’t worry if you miss the day – the trail will be around for a whole week after the performance, just grab your sheet from the library and get solving.

Working in partnership with Angel Exit Theatre, the Book Club for Super-Spies will be visiting the following libraries:

Aylesbury Library – July 2 at 11.30amHigh Wycombe Library – July 3 at 1pmBuckingham Library – July 23 at 11amBourne End Library – July 26 at 11amBurnham Library – July 27 at 10.30amBeaconsfield Library – July 28 at 10.30amAmersham Library – July 29 at 10.30am

Cabinet member for culture and leisure, Clive Harriss, said: "These adventure-packed events will allow children's minds to run wild with spy-related activities, including writing invisible messages, inventing new codes and cracking others.

“We are encouraging the children to work together, as they will be on their feet looking for hidden clues all over the library.

"The fun continues after the hour-long show, with further puzzles to complete afterwards.

“The show is full of slapstick humour and is sure to entertain the whole family.

"Everyone is welcome to take part in this fun adventure. Come as yourselves or in disguise – shhh, just don't tell anyone!”

Places cost £3 – book in advance here.