Snow possible in Aylesbury as Met Office issues yellow weather warning
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
From Saturday (4 January) until Monday (6 January) the Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning for England.
According to the Government service, heavy snow could cause disruption to public services across the country.
However, it is currently believed that parts of the Midlands, Wales and northern England are most at risk of disruption.
The Met Office is alerting residents to the possibility of potential snowfall affecting power networks and impacting phone coverage. In some places air travel, trains, and roads may experience weather-related delays.
Aylesbury is among the areas with the lowest likelihood of seeing snowfall, according to the Met Office’s prediction model.
It is more likely that the county town will be hit with cold showers and rainfall over the weekend. Until Monday, the highest expected temperature in Aylesbury will be just three degrees, before rising on Sunday when more rainfall is expected.
The Met Office has advised the warning timings and areas are likely to change between now and the weekend. A spokesperson for the forecasting service cited uncertainties surrounding its current predictions as a reason it could be altered.
If snowfall does reach Aylesbury, residents are advised to leave extra time for completing journeys, as well as checking for potential delays and road closures before setting off. People are also advised to pack for potential delays by bringing essentials with them such as warm clothing, food, water, a blanket, a torch, an ice scraper, phone charger, and more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.