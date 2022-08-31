Sniffer dog visits Aylesbury and High Wycombe to uncover illegal tobacco

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Buckinghamshire Council’s Public Health team, Live Well Stay Well Bucks, Buckinghamshire & Surrey Trading Standards discussed illegal tobacco trade with residents.

The star of the show was Pippa the dog from Wagtail UK.

Officers were talking to residents to ask for their assistance clamping down on the criminal activity.

Pippa the sniffer dog from Wagtail UK

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roadshows were ran by the local authority to help people spot the signs of illegal tobacco, including what the risk and dangers are, and how to report sales.

Residents were encouraged to provide anonymous tip offs to the officers if possible too.

Councillor Angela Macpherson, said: "All tobacco is harmful, but illegal tobacco poses an additional threat to our children and communities.

"Far from being a victimless crime, the illegal tobacco trade makes it easier for children to start smoking, takes advantage of cash-strapped families, and helps fund low-level and large-scale organised crime. People selling cheap, illegal tobacco at pocket-money prices are likely to be selling other things illegally (drugs, fake branded goods and alcohol), exposing Buckinghamshire’s children to more dangers.

"Not only does smoking remain one of the UK’s biggest causes of premature death but we also know that the availability of cheap, illegal tobacco helps recruit the next generation of smokers and undermines initiatives to help adults quit smoking."

Over the two roadshows, the teams spoke to approximately 100 people which included seven referrals to Live Well Stay Well and five pieces of information about illegal tobacco sales in Buckinghamshire.

Sniffer dog Pippa was also on hand to demonstrate her skills at seeking out illegal tobacco.

Brad, Pippa’s handler, said: "Pippa is a six-year-old rescue dog and has detected hundreds of thousands of cigarettes, significant amounts of tobacco and tens of thousands of pounds in cash. Stashes are often hidden behind fake walls or in unusual locations secured by electro-magnets and operated by remote control devices. Pippa was an unwanted dog, so it’s very rewarding for us to be able to use her natural abilities and train her into a ‘crime-fighting’ sniffer dog."