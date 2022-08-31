Busy Aylesbury road remains closed for a third day due to broken drain cover

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aylesbury commuters are facing further delays to their journeys as a popular relief road remains closed for a third straight day.

Today (31 August), marks the third day that Martin Dalby Way remains closed to the public.

Thames Valley Police announced the closure on Monday morning (29 August).

the broken manhole cover

A broken manhole cover had become unattached meaning the metal material was lifted inches off the ground.

Motorists driving their cars at the 50-mile-per-hour speed limit in the area where therefore at risk of clattering into stiff structure elevated in the road.

Many residents took to social media venting their frustration, stating that this was a regular problem.

photo from Richard Crouch @RichardCrouch1

Another reader contacted The Bucks Herald outlining how it was a “regular occurrence”.

On Monday a Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “The road between Martin Dalby Way and Paradise Orchard is currently closed. Police are on scene, however please avoid this area for the time being.”

But the police force hasn’t provided any further public updates on the issue.

photo from Richard Crouch @RichardCrouch1

Thames Valley Police declined to comment for this story.

Currently, despite the road being closed for a third straight day, no information has been recorded on the popular driving website One.Network, which traces emergency and scheduled road works being carried out throughout the UK.

Further concern for Aylesbury drivers is that while the relief road is closed residents are left with even fewer options to navigate their way in and out of town.

Jackson Road in nearby Meadowcroft is closed between 8pm and 6am as part of a longstanding road improvement project ran by the council.

Even when that route is open, it involves several traffic measures, including temporary traffic lights and lane closures.

One resident reported that a police officer had said the road would remain closed until further notice, but that remains unconfirmed.

Councillors on Facebook stated yesterday that the road would be reopened using temporary traffic lights, but the local authority has yet to officially confirm that adjustment.

One reader told The Bucks Herald: “Martin Dalby Way on the outskirts of Aylesbury is closed yet again due to a broken manhole cover.

"This is a regular occurrence on this much-used relief road, clearly the drain covers are not strong enough to withstand the weight of traffic on that road.

“We need a permanent solution not repeated closures. Also, Transport for Bucks need to put out warning signs on the main Aylesbury Whitchurch Road.

"Many cars going off at Buckingham Park roundabout and then having to backtrack.”

Other citizens have taken to social media to complain about the impossibility of traveling into Aylesbury from Waddesdon due to the dual closures.

One resident who burst his tyre on Martin Dalby Way prior to the closure informed the police of the matter.

He stated on a community facebook group that police officers would put the council’s emergency highways team onto the case.

Bucks Council was approached to comment on this story.