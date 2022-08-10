Shut down care home near Aylesbury sold to become new social housing development

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Property brokers, Christie and Co, announced today (10 August), that the site previously known as Coombe Lodge has been sold.

Currently the one-acre site includes 51 bedrooms in one property which is attached to a purpose-built extension.

Located on Nash Lee End, the building is just one-kilometre north of Wendover and six kilometres south of Aylesbury.

This building will be receiving a makeover

National Housing Group has bought the development and will use it to provide social housing to people in Bucks.

The group was formed to tackle the national housing crisis and will refurbish and ready the property for future inhabitants.

National Housing Group, CEO, Stephen Wasserman said: “Since inception, National Housing Group has housed over 100 people into social housing and, currently, we have over 100 units under construction. With this site, we plan to refurbish the property to provide necessary social housing for Buckinghamshire County.

"As the site has been derelict for five years, we’re working with a blank canvas, and will collaborate with housing providers so we can design, develop, and refurbish the property to a high quality and for the end users’ needs. We’re proud that we are able to transform a building that has been abandoned for so long into high-quality housing complete with state-of-the-art environmental features like air source heat pumps.”

The property was sold for an undisclosed fee.

Jordan Oborne, associate director for Healthcare at Christie and Co, who handled the sale, added: “We’re seeing increased activity in the sale of closed care homes of all different sizes - from 16 to 78 bedrooms - as well as closed elderly care and nursing homes often refurbished and reopened or repositioned within the care sector by specialist operators, drug and alcohol rehabilitation services, and supported living providers. We’re also seeing strong interest from children’s day nursery operators, residential developers and, as in this case with the sale of Coombe Lodge, social housing providers.”