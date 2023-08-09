Senior team announced for soon-to-open multi-million-pound Thame care home

A multi-million pound care facility opening in Thame next month has announced its senior team running the project.

Care UK has appointed Carolann Hinson as the home manager to lead the team at Cuttlebrook Hall, on Stock Road, when it opens in September.

With over 26 years of experience in the health and social care sector, Carolann began her career as an at-home carer, before moving on to support older people in a care home setting. Having worked for Care UK for five years previously, before leaving to pursue a managerial role at another care provider, Carolann was keen to re-join Care UK as an integral part of the new home.

Barbara Howlett, customer relations Manager, Carolann Hinson, home manager, photo from Andrew H Williams

Care UK describes the home manager as passionate about building strong relationships with residents. Stating that she has worked to implement a method of working which enables team members to spend more time with residents and less time in the office.

She said: “I’m delighted to have been appointed as the Home Manager for Cuttlebrook Hall.

“I feel incredibly privileged to be taking on this role – as part of the leadership team, one of my key focuses will be ensuring Cuttlebrook Hall is both a great place to work for the rest of the team, as well as being somewhere residents are proud to call their home.”

Barbara Howlett has been appointed as customer relations manager and will be the first point of contact for all potential residents and their relatives.

Bringing over six years’ experience to the role, she said: “I’m excited to be starting this new role and to help families find the right care and environment for their loved ones – picking a care home is an important decision and I’m keen to support future residents to feel informed, safe and welcomed when they walk through our doors.

“I can’t wait to start welcoming the first residents and making their experience as seamless as possible – from their initial contact to helping them settle into their new home.”

Cuttlebrook Hall is a multi-million pound project, which can accommodate 68 older people and provide them with full-time residential, nursing and specialist dementia care.

More information on the project can be found online here or by contacting Barbara via email.

Angela Zuraw, regional director for Care UK, added: “Cuttlebrook Hall marks an important investment for Care UK, and we’re thrilled to have Carolann and Barbara on board.

“Every detail of the home has been considered to provide the highest standards of care, but having the right team is key to the overall experience for the residents. Carolann and Barbara have plenty of experience, passion and empathy and I’m confident they’ll be a fantastic new addition to the Care UK family.

“I’m looking forward to working with Carolann and Barbara to appoint the rest of the team ahead of the home opening this autumn!”