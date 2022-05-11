Seaside coming to Aylesbury for special one-day event this summer

Aylesbury Town Council has announced a special one-day event where it will be transforming the town into a seaside destination.

By James Lowson
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 5:39 pm
Updated Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 5:44 pm

On 3 July, Aylesbury on Sea returns, the event was first held back in 2019.

Aylesbury Vale Park will become a beach for the day, as around 60 tonnes of sand will be transported to the town’s biggest park.

As well as the beachside novelty, residents view daytime entertainment, including Punch and Judy shows.

Punch and Judy, photo by Steve Cook

Other family activities include: face painting, bingo, a land train and an arts and crafts section.

More summer-themed fun includes a Helter Skelter ride, and a super soaker arena which is not for the faint hearted.

Aylesbury Town Council has promised it will be providing buckets and spades aplenty.

A council spokesman says visitors might even spot a mermaid or pirate on the day.

Aylesbury on Sea 2019

Sweet savoury food can be purchased during the event which runs from 11am-4pm.

Performance times can be checked here, the council has provided more information online.

Bringing the seaside to Aylesbury, photo by Steve Cook
The land train is returning for this year's event, photo by Steve Cook
