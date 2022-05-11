Seaside coming to Aylesbury for special one-day event this summer

On 3 July, Aylesbury on Sea returns, the event was first held back in 2019.

Aylesbury Vale Park will become a beach for the day, as around 60 tonnes of sand will be transported to the town’s biggest park.

As well as the beachside novelty, residents view daytime entertainment, including Punch and Judy shows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Punch and Judy, photo by Steve Cook

Other family activities include: face painting, bingo, a land train and an arts and crafts section.

More summer-themed fun includes a Helter Skelter ride, and a super soaker arena which is not for the faint hearted.

Aylesbury Town Council has promised it will be providing buckets and spades aplenty.

A council spokesman says visitors might even spot a mermaid or pirate on the day.

Aylesbury on Sea 2019

Sweet savoury food can be purchased during the event which runs from 11am-4pm.

Bringing the seaside to Aylesbury, photo by Steve Cook