RSPCA investigation launched after alleged duck killing in Aylesbury

On Wednesday afternoon (18 May), a man was spotted inspecting a dead mallard while walking his two dogs.

One witness informed the RSPCA that he heard a loud bang and saw the man with two slingshot-like bands hanging around his neck.

The witness went down to where the duck was lying dead in the canal behind Florey Gardens.

With blood covering its neck, the bird was prone at the edge of the canal.

The witness believes the dog walker spotted him, and otherwise would have taken the prone bird.

It is illegal to kill a wild bird such as a mallard under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

Under the act it is illegal to kill, injure or take any wild bird or damage or destroy its nest eggs or young.

An RSPCA spokesman told The Bucks Herald: “An officer has collected the body of a duck from Florey Gardens, Aylesbury - although a cause of death could not be ascertained.

"We are aware of allegations that this bird may have been shot with a slingshot, which is very concerning.

“We are looking into this incident and would urge anyone who has first hand information or may have witnessed this to please call us on the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”