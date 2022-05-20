Man sentenced to over four years in jail after admitting to cocaine and heroin dealing charges at Aylesbury Court

At court in Aylesbury a man was sentenced to over four years in jail for drug dealing charges relating to cocaine and heroin.

By James Lowson
Friday, 20th May 2022, 2:44 pm

At Aylesbury Crown Court yesterday (19 May), Kamran Khalid, aged 35, of Brockhurst Road, Chesham, was sentenced to four years and two months in prison.

He was sentenced after previously admitting to one count each of possession with intent to supply a controlled class A drug, namely cocaine and heroin.

Kamran Khalid, photo from Thames Valley Police

Back in 2019, at around 6.45pm on 3 December, Khalid was caught with cocaine and heroin, contained within a car he was driving in Brockhurst Road in Chesham.

The 35-year-old was pulled over by Thames Valley Police officers, they say Khalid was carrying cocaine and heroin with a street value of roughly £40,000.

Investigating officer, PC Harley Richardson, based at Amersham police station, said: “This is the result of hard work and we will continue to work hard to bring offenders to justice as Thames Valley Police will not tolerate drug-dealing.

“We continue to need the support of the public in this, and we would ask them to report any information that they have about drug dealing.“This can be shared with Thames Valley Police on our website or by calling 101.“You can also report information anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”