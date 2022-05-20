Man sentenced to over four years in jail after admitting to cocaine and heroin dealing charges at Aylesbury Court

At Aylesbury Crown Court yesterday (19 May), Kamran Khalid, aged 35, of Brockhurst Road, Chesham, was sentenced to four years and two months in prison.
He was sentenced after previously admitting to one count each of possession with intent to supply a controlled class A drug, namely cocaine and heroin.
Back in 2019, at around 6.45pm on 3 December, Khalid was caught with cocaine and heroin, contained within a car he was driving in Brockhurst Road in Chesham.
The 35-year-old was pulled over by Thames Valley Police officers, they say Khalid was carrying cocaine and heroin with a street value of roughly £40,000.
Investigating officer, PC Harley Richardson, based at Amersham police station, said: “This is the result of hard work and we will continue to work hard to bring offenders to justice as Thames Valley Police will not tolerate drug-dealing.
“We continue to need the support of the public in this, and we would ask them to report any information that they have about drug dealing.“This can be shared with Thames Valley Police on our website or by calling 101.“You can also report information anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”