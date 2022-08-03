Robin nests donated to Aylesbury Vale school to protect wildlife

Dandara has sent robin nests to St Michael’s CofE Primary School in Stewkley to protect the UK’s national bird population.

The house builder was behind a development constructed just down the road from the primary school.

It hopes to protect the robin population which is at risk due to its territorial habits and high mortality rates.

Pupils from St Michael’s CofE Primary School

This becomes especially prevalent in the winter months when the birds need a fresh food supply and cosy nest to live in.

The robin brushwood nests are supplied by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, they have been placed high in trees to provide a nestling space away from predators and threats on the ground.

They have been installed in quiet areas of the playground in hollows, climbing plants and tree roots which give a concealed location for the birds to rest and lay eggs.

Students appreciating Simon Tipping's art

Students have been tasked with monitoring the nests during term time to teach them the importance of caring for the environment and nature around them.

Simon Pendlebury, managing director at Dandara Northern Home Counties, said: “As a responsible housebuilder, we try to help local wildlife and the

environment wherever possible and couldn’t be happier to partner with St Michael’s CofE Primary School again for this important campaign to protect robins.

"We hope that the pupils enjoying learning about robins and monitoring the nests from afar.”

One of the nests provided

More information on the development can be found online.

Headteacher David Morley, said: “Whilst robins are on the green conservation list, it is never too early to take steps to ensure the birds safety. This activity on World Environment Day was a great way to get the pupils discussing what they can do to care for the local wildlife and the importance of

protecting it.

Helping to keep the robins safe

"We are looking forward to monitoring the nests and hope it makes a lovely home for some robins.”

Dandara also commissioned an art display which can be seen at the school.