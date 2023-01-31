A BBC presenter has announced the winner of an Aylesbury Vale photography competition.

Robbie Cumming, was tasked with picking the winning entries from the Wendover Canal Trust (WCT) photography competition.

WCT launched the contest to entice people to visit Wendover Canal during the autumn and winter.

Robbie Cumming

Entrants were encouraged to capture the different scenes of the of the Wendover Canal.

Photos could focus on wildlife, the landscapes or people using the canal and towpath.

Robbie said: “It was difficult to single out winners but I liked the one I chose first because it captures the canal from a slightly unfamiliar angle which makes it stand out. It’s also crisply edited to enhance the detail in the icy scene. Well done to all, though. There were some excellent submissions.”

Alun Morgan's winning entry

Alun Morgan from Princes Risborough was named the winner of top prize and claimed £100, Charlotte Borrill from Linslade came second and was gifted £50, the third-place prize of £25 went to Stephen Smith of Watford.

Pictures submitted for the competition will be considered for future WCT publications.

The trust states it was “most grateful” for every submission and tallied nearly 40 entries in total.

Speaking at the launch of the competition, WCT chairman Clive Johnson said: “The canal can be picturesque at all times of year but the autumn and winter can be particularly special.”

Stephen Smith's photo came third

Robbie is best known as the frontman for BBC 4’s Canal Boat Diaries and is a patron of WCT.