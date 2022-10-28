Roads and car parks reopen after major Aylesbury blaze required nine fire engines

Roads have reopened while residents have been allowed to collect their vehicles following a major fire in an Aylesbury car park yesterday (27 October).

Yesterday afternoon at roughly 4pm a fire broke out at the sub-surface level of Hampden House multi-storey Car Park.

Nine fire engines from no less than four counties were sent to the car park on Aylesbury high street from four different counties.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service

By 5:30pm the fire had been put out by the emergency services.

Firefighters ventilated the car park to clear the smoke, to make the area safe.

While Thames Valley Police reopened Vale Park Drive and the High Street after 6:30pm.

Advertisement

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed no vehicles or buildings were damaged by the blaze.

Police officers and the car park management staff helped residents collect their vehicles yesterday evening.

A team consisting of firefighters from Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Bedfordshire, and Hertfordshire were drafted in to quash the fire.

Smoke was travelling out through the car park when they arrived.

Advertisement

Initially, the firefighters used: four sets of breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one main jet and a thermal imaging camera.

It was in the lift lobby on the second sub-surface level of the car park where the fire first broke out.

Thames Valley Police officers cordoned off the surrounding area for over two hours, before the scene was made safe and cleared.