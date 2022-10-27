Nine fire engines from four counties tackle fire in Aylesbury town centre car park

No less than NINE fire engines and crews from four counties have rushed to the scene of a blaze at a car park in Aylesbury town centre this evening (Thursday).

Nine appliances and crews and four officers are currently on the scene of the fire in the sub-surface level of Hampden House multi-storey Car Park on Aylesbury High Street.

Appliances and crews are in in attendance from Aylesbury, Hertfordshire, High Wycombe, West Ashland, Thame, Bedfordshire, Maidenhead and Bicester.

Stock Image.

Smoke was issuing from the car park when they arrived.

Firefighters are using four sets of breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one main jet and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the blaze.

The fire is in the lift lobby on the second sub-surface level of the car park.

No vehicles are currently involved in the fire, but access to the car park is restricted while the firefighters are working at the scene.

Advertisement