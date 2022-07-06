Road closures: Dozens of blockades for Bucks drivers this week

And one of them is expected to cause severe delays – with motorists facing a wait of at least 30 minutes. Another 43 will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 10 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M25, from 10pm July 1 to 5am July 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1A NW, entry Slip closure for maintenance works.

Traffic delaying measures will be in place on many roads across the county

• M25, from 10pm July 1 to 5am July 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1a, exit slip closure for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm July 1 to 5am July 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1A SW, entry Slip closure for maintenance works.

• A40, from 10pm July 1 to 5am July 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, diversion Route from, junction 1a southbound, entry slip to J1 and return .

• M25, from 10pm July 1 to 5am July 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, diversion Route to J2 and return. Exit at J1a southbound and continue.

• A40, from 10pm July 1 to 5am July 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, diversion Route Continue on M25 to J17 and Return towards M25 J16. Exit M25 onto M40 B to J1 and Return .

• M40, from 10pm July 1 to 6am July 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 8pm May 25 to 6am July 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction one to junction 7, mobile lane closure for white lining.

• A43, from 8pm April 10 to 6am August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound, Barley Mow Roundabout to Towcester, carriageway closures with diversion and 24/7 narrow lanes, speed and cycle restrictions for, junction improvements, diversion via national Highways and local authority network.

• A5, from 8pm June 15 to 6am August 18, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Little Brickhill to Bletcham Way, junction - carriageway closure and lane closures for maintenance works on behalf of Winvic.

And a further 65 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A40, from 7pm July 4 to 7am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1 to junction 15, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.

• A40, from 7pm July 4 to 7am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 1, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.

• M25, from 8pm July 4 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 1, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A404, from 8pm July 4 to 6am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 Handy Cross Roundabout, Roundabout and lane closures for repair works.

• M25, from 8pm July 4 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1 to junction 15, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 8pm July 4 to 6am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 9 to junction 8a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A404, from 8pm July 4 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A404 northbound and southbound, River Thames to Handy Cross, Lane closures for litter clearance by local authority.

• M40, from 9pm July 4 to 6am July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A40, from 10pm July 4 to 5am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 eastbound, junction Denham to junction Swakeleys, Lane three closure for CAT 1 safety fence repairs,.

• A40, from 10pm July 4 to 5am July 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 westbound, junction swakeleys to junction denham, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National highways network.

• A40, from 9.30pm July 5 to 6am July 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 1, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A40, from 9.30pm July 5 to 6am July 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1a, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A40, from 10pm July 5 to 5am July 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, diversion to junction 1 and Return.

• M25, from 10pm July 5 to 5am July 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 1a entry Ne, entry Slip closure for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm July 5 to 5am July 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, diversion Route, Continue on M25 to J17 and return towards M25 J16, exit M25 onto M40 A to J2 and Return .

• M25, from 10pm July 5 to 5am July 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 1a SE, entry Slip closure for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm July 5 to 5am July 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 1a, exit Slip closure for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm July 5 to 5am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 16 to junction 17, Lane closure for Network Rail structures inspection.

• M40, from 10pm July 5 to 5am July 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound to junction 2 and Return to junction 1a.

• M4, from 8pm July 6 to 6am July 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 6 to junction 8/9, carriageway closure for Smart Motorways, diversion via local authority network.

• A40, from 10pm July 6 to 5am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 westbound, junction 1, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm July 6 to 5.30am July 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 anti clockwise, junction 16 to junction 15, Link Road closure and Lanes closures for smart motorway works, diversion via National Highway Roads M4, junction 5.

• A40, from 10pm July 7 to 5am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 westbound, junction 1, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A40, from 10pm July 7 to 6am July 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, diversion route, From, junction 2 to junction 1 and return northbound to junction 2.

• M40, from 10pm July 7 to 6am July 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 2, exit slip closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 10pm July 7 to 6am July 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 2, entry slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 10pm July 7 to 6am July 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1a to junction 3, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm July 7 to 5am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 Anti clockwise, junction 17 to junction 16, Lane closure for repair of signal.

• M40, from 10pm July 7 to 6am July 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, diversion route, From, junction 2 to junction 3 and return southbound to junction 2.

• M4, from 11pm July 8 to 5.30am July 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 5 to junction 4B, entry slip road closure for smart motorway works, diversion via National Highways Roads (M4, junction 6 and return).

• M40, from 9pm July 10 to 6am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1a, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A40, from 7pm July 11 to 7am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 1, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.

• A40, from 7pm July 11 to 7am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1 to junction 15, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.

• A404, from 8pm July 11 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 Handy Cross Roundabout, Roundabout and lane closures for repair works.

• M40, from 9pm July 11 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm July 11 to 6am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 11 to 6am July 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 diversion Route, southbound to junction 1 and return northbound to junction 2.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 11 to 6am July 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2, exit slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 11 to 6am July 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 3 to junction 1a, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 11 to 6am July 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, diversion route, From, junction 2 to junction 3 and return southbound to junction 2.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 11 to 6am July 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2, entry slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M25, from 10pm July 11 to 5.30am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25, junction 17 to junction 16 anticlockwise, Lane closures for carriageway reconstruction/repairs.

• M40, from 9pm July 12 to 5am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 1a to junction 1, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• A404, from 9.30pm July 13 to 6am July 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40, A404 Slip diversion route, Continue to junction 4 RBT, then southbound to junction 2 and return northbound to junction 4.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 13 to 6am July 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4, entry slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 13 to 6am July 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, diversion route, from, junction 4 to junction 5 and return southbound to junction 4.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 13 to 6am July 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, A404 Slip, entry slip road closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 13 to 6am July 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4, exit slip road closure for maintenance works.

• A404, from 9.30pm July 13 to 6am July 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 diversion route, southbound to junction 2 and return northbound to junction 4.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 13 to 6am July 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 3 to junction 5, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A308(M), from 8pm July 15 to 6am July 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 8/9 to junction 6, carriageway closure for Smart Motorways, diversion via local authority works.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 15 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 diversion Route, northbound to junction 5 and then return southbound.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 15 to 6am July 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 5 to junction 3, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 15 to 6am July 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, A404 Slip, entry slip road closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 15 to 6am July 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 diversion Route, From, junction 4 southbound to junction 2 and return.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 15 to 6am July 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 4, exit slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 15 to 6am July 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 4, entry slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm July 16 to 6am July 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1a, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm July 17 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A40, from 7pm July 18 to 7am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 1, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.

• A40, from 7pm July 18 to 7am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 1, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.

• A40, from 7pm July 18 to 7am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1 to junction 15, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm July 18 to 6am July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 10pm July 18 to 5am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Lane closures for electrical works.

• M40, from 10pm July 18 to 5am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for electrical works.