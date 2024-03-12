Road closed in Buckingham after two vehicle collision involving van and lorry
Motorists are advised to avoid the area
Two vehicles were involved in a collision on the outskirts of Buckingham today (12 March).
Police have closed the A422 Stratford Road in both directions after a crash involving a van and a lorry.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson confirmed the closure starts from the A413 in Buckingham to the cross roads for Thornton.
The spokesperson said: “Please avoid the area while we deal with the collision.”
At the time of writing the closure remains in place.