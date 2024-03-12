Missing boy, 16, from Aylesbury found after social media appeal

Baylee had been missing since Friday
By James Lowson
Published 12th Mar 2024, 09:42 GMT
Updated 12th Mar 2024, 13:26 GMT
Thames Valley Police has confirmed that a missing teenage boy from Aylesbury has been found.

This afternoon (12 March), police confirmed Baylee, 16, from Aylesbury, has been located.

The 16-year-old had been missing since noon on Friday (8 March).

They have been found safe and well
Thames Valley Police asked for the public’s help finding Baylee yesterday evening. A spokesperson for the force said today: “A boy reported missing in Aylesbury has been located. Baylee, 16, who also had links to Wycombe, was found today. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”