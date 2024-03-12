Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account.

Thames Valley Police asked for the public’s help finding Baylee yesterday evening. A spokesperson for the force said today: “A boy reported missing in Aylesbury has been located. Baylee, 16, who also had links to Wycombe, was found today. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”