Missing boy, 16, from Aylesbury found after social media appeal
Baylee had been missing since Friday
Thames Valley Police has confirmed that a missing teenage boy from Aylesbury has been found.
This afternoon (12 March), police confirmed Baylee, 16, from Aylesbury, has been located.
The 16-year-old had been missing since noon on Friday (8 March).
Thames Valley Police asked for the public’s help finding Baylee yesterday evening. A spokesperson for the force said today: “A boy reported missing in Aylesbury has been located. Baylee, 16, who also had links to Wycombe, was found today. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”