Retired man hopes to be reunited with his brother from Aylesbury after 50 years apart

A retired man in his 80s is appealing for help locating his brother who lived for most of his adult life in Aylesbury.

Brian Richardson is hoping to find his younger brother Terrance, they were last together in the early 1970s.

Brian lost contact with his brother when he emigrated to Australia in July 1961.

Brian with his father in the 1950s

The 82-year-old did not stay in touch with his younger brother after starting a new life in Sydney.

He returned to see his brother Terrence get married to Brenda Barlow in Aylesbury, in 1972.

This is the last time Brian saw his brother, who affectionately refers to as Terry.

In later life Brian has started trying to track down his relatives and find out more about his lost family.

Brian with his family in 2018, celebrating his wife Jo's life in 2018, he is centre left

The 82-year-old says he “regrets” failing to stay in touch with his little brother.

It was one of Brian’s sons, Alan, who has assisted the former Sydney bus conductor in his search to find his brother.

When hearing of Brian’s mission, Alan logged into the website, Ancestry, to start piecing together his family tree.

Terrence with his parents

Alan reached out to Jane Sandwith, a daughter to one of Brian and Terrance’s cousins.

She has since joined their search to find Terry.

Jane discovered that: “Brian and Terrence were both adopted by Cyril and Rose Richardson in the early 1940s. They lived in Heston, Middlesex, in a bungalow that they sold to Jane’s parents on their marriage in 1949 before moving to Binfield in Berkshire. By the 1980s Cyril and Rose lived in Hellingly, Hailsham in East Sussex. Terrence was living in Bedgrove when he registered his father’s death in 1983, and in 1984 he moved, possibly to Quainton.”

Brian moved from Sydney to Melbourne in the 1970s and still lives in the Australian state of Victoria today.

Anyone with information that might help unite these brothers after half a century are asked to contact Jane.

She can be reached via email at: [email protected]

