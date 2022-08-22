Recruitment drive launched creating 70 jobs in Aylesbury at soon-to-be open £10m care home
A care home aiming to open in Aylesbury this autumn has announced its recruitment drive looking for staff.
Chartwell Manor has 70 vacancies at its soon-to-be open Aylesbury venue to fill.
The care home is being developed by Maria Mallaband Care Group (MMCG) and cost £10 million to construct.
A wide range of roles need filling at the site including nurses, carers, receptionists, hospitality and lifestyle staff, chefs and kitchen technicians, domestic staff, managers and more.
Most Popular
-
1
Gang of teenagers attack and rob two boys at popular Aylesbury park
-
2
Man and woman hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after A41 collision in Aston Clinton
-
3
Gang of girls and boys threaten to stab 12-year-old in Aylesbury
-
4
Police alerted after bin is set alight causing major damage to park in town near Aylesbury
-
5
New road closure in Aylesbury due to water maintenance causes traffic 'carnage'
Some of the care opportunities advertised require no previous experience, MMCG is providing training support to its new team.
Read More
Eileen Ward, regional director at MMCG, said: “We want to meet with compassionate individuals who are motivated and great team workers. For many of the roles you won’t need experience working in the care sector; it might be that you’ve worked in hospitality before and have lots of transferable skills, or perhaps another sector, and you’re looking for a new challenge.
“Opening a new care home is an incredibly exciting time, and it is a real privilege to be building the core team which will help shape and establish this new community. They are every bit as fundamental as the bricks and mortar which make up the building, and we can’t wait to meet them.”
Located in Nimrod Street the home is hoping to serve people who need residential, dementia and nursing care.
The home will offer large en-suite rooms and suites, some with private patios, lounges, restaurants, communal areas and landscaped gardens. Additional facilities include a hair and beauty salon, movement room, wellness retreat, lifestyle kitchen, and bar and bistro area, all sumptuously furnished and decorated.
Eileen Ward added: “The new jobs coming to Aylesbury reflect the breadth of brilliant opportunities in the social care environment. Every new starter joining the Maria Mallaband family can look forward to a host of fantastic benefits too – including fully-funded training, support, and development opportunities, a health plan, a pension plan, and more.”
MMCG currently runs over 80 care homes in the UK, more information on the new vacancies can be found on its website here.
At The Bucks Herald we are always on the lookout for interesting and important local stories. Do you have a story to tell or an important issue to raise? Get in touch by emailing [email protected]