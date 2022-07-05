Work begins on new £10m luxury care home coming to Aylesbury creating over 70 jobs

Once it is up and running the home will create over 70 jobs and contain 61 ensuite bedrooms.

Called Chartwell Manor, it will be ran by the Maria Mallaband Care Group (MMCG) which controls over 80 homes in the UK.

The care group is hoping to create a five-star facility providing nursing, residential and dementia care.

Current projections for the new care home

Located on Nimrod Street the property is set to open this autumn.

Chartwell Manor will be a two-storey building set within landscaped gardens, including private patio areas.

As well as the bedrooms the home will boast lounges and restaurants, a bar and bistro, plus an on-site concierge.

Paul Walsh, chief operating officer at Maria Mallaband Care Group South, said: “With Chartwell Manor we want to deliver everything those living there need and deserve – from luxury interiors and chef-created menus to dedicated compassionate care, and fantastic lifestyle activities that support their health and wellbeing.

“With our incredible More... Lifestyle programme we take our holistic, bespoke approach even further – providing a rich offer of activities and opportunities designed around each individual to be truly reflective of their interests and passions.

“This is not only about creating the very best physical environment but creating a community where each person can live life to the fullest; a place where individuality is celebrated.”

MMCG is investing £80 million to develop nine new homes over the next three years.

Recently, the group opened a £9.5million care home in Buckingham.

Paul added: “Demand in the care sector has never been higher in general, and demand for our offer of first-class care in luxury homes particularly so. We have a clear vision for the exceptional quality we want to deliver – and Chartwell Manor will be a truly impressive addition to our care home family.

“Our homes are very much open to and engaged with the communities they serve, from partnerships with schools and charities, to contracts with local businesses, to being a major local employer, so we’re confident this new home will be a huge asset for the people of Aylesbury.”

The home will create jobs for carers, qualified nurses, chefs and administrators and other professions.