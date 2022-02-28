‘Rarely available’ Aylesbury town centre car park put up for auction

A car park in Aylesbury town centre is up for auction in what organisers are calling a 'rare' investment opportunity.

The car park and land to the rear of Chiltern House in Oxford Road will be made available to purchase in an auction next month.

Network Auctions, the company running next month's sales opportunity, has set a guide price between £260,000-£280,000.

Up for sale next month

On 17 March, Network Auctions is selling the 36-bay car park which is currently let to a housing association and a private individual.

Auctioneers report that the car park currently generates around an annual income of £21,850.

Auctioneer, Toby Limbrick, said: "This is a very exciting opportunity. A town centre car park is rarely available and the site, which is equivalent to 0.17 acres, produces a good rental income.

"It is surrounded by offices and residential flats and there is strong demand.

Another look at the car park in Central Aylesbury

"We would expect any purchasers to also have an eye on the future with regards to planning aspects with this site. This car park is a great auction lot which offers income plus the potential to add value.

"We always have strong interest in car parks for sale because unlike other residential or commercial investments they offer a lucrative stream of income and future development opportunities.

"Being located so centrally in such a sought-after area of Aylesbury should be attractive to many bidders."

The full address for the up for sale land and car park is Chiltern House, Oxford Road, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, HP19 8FQ.

A bird's-eye view of the for sale site

Further details can be found on the Network Auctions website here.