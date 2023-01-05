Race for Life at Waddesdon Manor announced for 2023 with half price discount

Entries are open for this year’s local Race for Race life event in Waddesdon Manor.

Cancer Research UK is inviting Aylesbury residents to join the yearly fundraiser and offering runners the chance to sign up at a 50 per cent discount.

This year’s races starts at the famous Bucks venue at 7pm on 17 May.

Hugs at the finish line

Throughout January participants can enroll at half-price by using the code RFL23NY.

This is the 30th year of Race for Life and participants will receive a special medal to mark the milestone.

Every year around 54,100 people are diagnosed with cancer in the South East.

Money raised from the race goes towards funding scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

It's always an emotional event

The Waddesdon race is open to runners of all abilities and is a 5k route.

It is estimated that since its launch in the 1990s around 10 million people have participated in the Race For Life and £920 million has been raised for the national charity.

Elisa Mitchell Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the South East, said: “January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active.

“We’d love for as many people as possible across Aylesbury to join us during our 30th year of Race for Life. Race for Life is a powerful way to celebrate and remember loved ones affected by cancer and to raise money for pioneering research.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

“Sadly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime but support through events like Race for Life funds groundbreaking work to see more people surviving cancer.

“For some, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog while some may opt to push themselves harder. But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities to the stunning Waddesdon Manor.”