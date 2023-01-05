Departing Aylesbury care home resident hopes to inspire others with development story

A resident in an Aylesbury care home is sharing her story of development as she gets ready to move out.

Hollie Turner has been living at MHA Hillside for five years and will be moving into a two-bedroom flat later this month but wants to return as a volunteer to support others in their journey.

Advertisement

Due to a complication during childbirth, Hollie required support with everything from personal care to meal preparation and feeding.

Hollie and Grainne Wokes

But she has improved immensely during her time at MHA Hillside, with the home encouraging her to eat and prepare food and drink by herself.

At her new apartment Hollie will be able to live alongside her nine-year-old son.

Advertisement

She said: “I want to give back and support others in the home, just like I have been supported since I moved in here.

“I am 29 years old, and it's not often you have people my age living in care homes, but I can honestly say the home has helped me develop so much.

Advertisement

Hollie Turner

“I want to change the perception of people, especially younger people who sometimes have a wrong impression of what a care home is like.

Advertisement

“I will never forget my time here, and can't wait to come back and help others, which is something I love doing.

“If it wasn't for MHA Hillside, I don't know where I would be and I am very thankful for the staff and everyone who has supported me during my time here.”

Advertisement

Grainne Wokes, home manager added: “I have seen Hollie's journey from start to finish and I am immensely proud of how far she has come.

Advertisement

“Her confidence has improved, and she is very independent, to the point that she just grabs her purse and off she goes.

“She will still need her care package, and with the help of her family be able to look after her nine-year-old, which will be great for her.

Advertisement

“The door will always be open for Hollie, she has already expressed a desire to come back and offer her time in the form of a befriending service and help others on their journey.