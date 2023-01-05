A popular arts centre in Aylesbury has revealed the slate of activities it has planned for January 2023.

Queens Park Arts Centre (QPAC) in Aylesbury reopens next Monday (9 January).

Advertisement

The centre is promising a mix of its popular weekly sessions and new workshops for people looking to kick start their creativity in the new year.

Zoe Schwarz returns late this month, photo by John Bull - Rockrpix Images

At the venue’s Limelight Theatre a combination of live music and comedy has been confirmed.

From monday arts workshops return at the site on Queens Park which can be joined on a drop-in and pay-as-you-go basis.

Advertisement

Topics on offer include pottery, painting and drawing, woodwork, knitting and textiles, jewellery making, mixed crafts, music, dance, wellbeing and more.

Advertisement

Workshops start again next week

There are workshops aimed at adults, with after school sessions for young artists too. Tutored classes are open to everyone, regardless of previous experience.

Advertisement

In addition to the weekly sessions, regular one-off classes and short courses are also on offer, spanning stained glass, needle felting, and drawing techniques.

After running a successful pantomime production of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ throughout December QPAC’s Limelight Theatre is resuming its regular mix of live comedy, music and theatre.

Advertisement

On 13 January, the venue’s Comedy Club returns with host Ryan Mold being joined by former Mock the Week panelist, Tadiwa Mahlunge, and Dan Evans.

Unbound is starting free script writing sessions

Advertisement

Zoe Schwarz and her Blue Commotion, will be bringing classic sounding tracks to the Limelight Theatre on Saturday 21 January.

QPAC’s Artisan project – a programme of creative events and free-to-view exhibitions – is back for a new year with a theatrical flavour to the first gallery display of 2023.

Advertisement

‘Have You Heard About the Wizard?’ brings together memorabilia from last month’s Wizard of Oz production, including costumes and props.

It is available to view from Monday and will be on show for a fortnight.

Advertisement

After that there will be a showcase of work from the QPAC Woodwork Studio, presenting workshop participants best designs.

The collection will be open from 26 January through to mid-February.

Advertisement

Queens Park Arts Centre’s award-winning production company Unbound are spending January in the rehearsal room, preparing for future live productions.

The team is however continuing with its audio showcase of Romeo and Juliet, which began in December and concludes on 8 January.

Advertisement

Unbound is launching a new monthly group for script writers this year. ‘Script Surgery’ will run on the last Monday of each month from 7pm-9pm and offers aspiring playwrights the chance to share their work, get hints and tips. As well as a chance for creatives to network with fellow aspiring writers. The free drop-in sessions begin on 28 January.

More information on what is on offer at the centre can be found online on QPAC’s website here.

Advertisement

QPAC can also be followed on social media @queensparkarts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.