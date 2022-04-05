£50k guide dog trained using money from criminal activity heads to court for first time
Aylesbury Crown Court used money from criminal investigations to fund training for a guide dog and now the puppy – aptly named Jury – has visited for the first time.
Last Monday (28 March), Jury visited court for the first time having just started his training.
Much of the £66,891.44 Aylesbury Crown Court donated to national charity, Guide Dogs, will be spent getting jury up to speed.
The charity was presented with the cheque last September.
Judge Francis Sheridan said: “It’s been very exciting to meet Jury and speak with his puppy raiser, Patricia McDonagh.
"Finding out about Jury’s training and what his personality is like, makes the experience even more rewarding.
"This visit, as well as the regular updates we’ve received, help bring us closer to the process and it’s fascinating to see.”
The court’s donation will assist Jury through training, but also through his entire life, including when he is crucially partnered up with someone who is partially-sighted.
He is just six months old, but has already learned many of the basic obedience commands.
Mayor of Aylesbury, Councillor Anders Christensen, also met the young pup.
Mireille Haviland, Community Fundraising Relationship Manager at Guide Dogs, said: “Puppy visits are really special. Our supporters get to see that all the
time and effort they put into fundraising has made a huge impact to the dog’s training and witnessing that is wonderful for us.
"We want to extend a huge thanks to Judge Sheridan and Aylesbury Crown Court for diverting funds from forfeited monies, under the Misuse of Drugs Act, to change the life of someone living with a visual impairment for the next eight to nine years.”
Guide Dogs estimates that almost two million people in the UK live with sight loss that has a significant impact on their daily lives.
It fears by 2050 that number could grow to four million.
Guide Dogs is looking for a group coordinator to assist with fundraising efforts in Aylesbury and a merchandising coordinator to look after our trading stock, and a collection box coordinator.
More information on volunteering for the charity is available on the organisation’s website.