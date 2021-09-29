Over £66,000 worth of Aylesbury criminal activity funds donated to guide dog service

Over £66,000 claimed following investigations into criminal activity in Aylesbury has been redistributed to a guide dog service.

Aylesbury Crown Court has redirected money discovered during criminal investigations towards Guide Dogs, a national charity supporting the blind.

Staff from the not-for-profit organisation were presented with a cheque for £66,891.44 outside court today (September 28).

Senior presiding judge of England and Wales, Lady Justice Thirwall, handed over the giant cheque to Guide Dogs workers.

The charity was also accompanied by Nadia Turnball and Jeanne Stephen, who have both benefited from the services Guide Dogs offer.

The major donation is enough money for the charity to train and provide two future guide dogs.

Overall Aylesbury Crown Court hopes to provide £100,000 to the charity, providing money claimed from the illegal supply of drugs.

Judge Francis Sheridan named the two puppies the scheme is funding ‘Judge’ and ‘Jury’.

Mireille Haviland, community fundraising manager at Guide Dogs, said: “This project is a wonderful opportunity for Guide Dogs and this money will make a real difference to people living with sight loss, by fully funding two future guide dogs.

"Judge Sheridan will get to meet the puppies when they are born and can follow along with their journey to become life changing guides.”

In Aylesbury, Guide Dogs is looking for more volunteers to join their community fundraising group. People can get involved by visiting the Guide Dogs website here or by calling 0800 781 1444.