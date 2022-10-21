£2,000 worth of vapes stolen in late night raid of property in Thame town centre
The incident took place between 10:30pm and 11:40pm
By James Lowson
A large amount of vapes were stolen from a business in Thame town centre.
Thames Valley Police has announced that £2,000 worth of vapes and vaping equipment were stolen from a property on Swan Walk.
The police force has confirmed the burglary took place between 10:30pm and 11:30pm on Saturday 8 October.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “If you have any information regarding this incident please call 101 & quote the reference 43220452854.”