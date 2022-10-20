CCTV images released in connection with rape investigation in Aylesbury

Thames Valley Police have released images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a rape investigation in Aylesbury.

Between 1.15am and 1.30am on Sunday, October 2, the victim, a woman in her 20s, was found by members of the public in a distressed state.

An ambulance was flagged down in the area of the triple roundabouts of Buckingham Street, Bicester Road and Oxford Road.

Do you recognise this man?

The victim was taken to hospital, but has since been discharged.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Simon Tyas, said: “We are continuing to investigate what happened and are releasing these images of a man that we believe may have information that could assist our investigation.

“If you recognise the man in these images, or if it is you in the picture, please get in touch.

“Anyone with information can make a report online, or by calling 101, quoting reference 43220441378.

