£1m Bucks pub which has been owned by the same family for 100 years goes on the market

The family has valued the home at just under £1 million it has a guide price of £975,000 + SAV.

Located in Little Missenden, the traditional pub is owned by Trevor How, who played professional football for Watford in the 1970s.

The home has remained in the family for three generations.

The Crown Inn

Property specialists Fleurets is in charge of selling the home and the company states that an ‘opportunity to acquire such a well-loved public house doesn’t come along very often’.

Trevor said: “The pub has been through the generations of our family, it was originally owned by my grandfather and then my dad. I bought the freehold off him over 30 years ago and have been running it alongside my wife Carolyn since.”

In its current for the property is operated as a country pub serving traditional food and real ales.

It recently underwent renovations and the barn was converted and now comprises of three en-suite rooms to rent and a separate landlord’s living quarters.

“The past 30 years have been wonderful not only living in our beautiful pub but also this unique village.

"However, through poor health over the last couple of years, we feel it is the right time for us to retire,” Carolyn added.

Fleurets staff can be contacted directly to discuss the property on 020 7280 4700 or via email on [email protected]

Simon Bland, senior associate at Fleurets said: “Fleurets are delighted to be handling the sale of The Crown Inn, named ‘Best Village Pub’ in the 2019 Good Pub Guide.

"It’s a great story, got tremendous character and also a great opportunity, with the recent addition of the letting rooms and potential for further expansion

adding to its rare appeal.

"Pubs like this really don’t come along very often.”