New study finds Bucks to be the second happiest place to retire in the UK

Only Wiltshire scored higher in research findings released by care home provider, Lottie.

The research is based on affordability, wellbeing, security.

Bucks outscored every county in the UK when it comes to potential investment prospects in retirement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buckinghamshire countryside (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Nick Jones, head of retirement living at Lottie, said: “Lottie’s new research has revealed Buckinghamshire as the best retirement location for investment by analysing a number of lifestyle factors crucial later in life, including, popularity, affordability, investment prospects, air pollution and crime rate.

“We’re now seeing the overall cost of bills and utilities rise due to the cost-of-living-crisis, and with energy prices set to surge over the winter months, those on fixed or limited incomes will be financially feeling the pressure.

The happiest places to retire according to Lottie research

“Building and diversifying lifetime savings and investments during retirement can help to make your pension pot go further, helping to ease any financial worries during your retirement years.

“Buckinghamshire scored the highest in investment prospects across the UK, as well as seeing positive results for popularity, affordability and wellbeing.”

Over the past year Bucks has seen the highest increase in people Googling care homes in its area.

With searches for ‘retirement homes in Buckinghamshire’, increasing by 200% over the last 12 months.

Bucks also impressed when it came to crime rates, its affordable retirement homes and low air pollution.

Lottie crunched numbers on the Land Registry to see proportionately which council areas and counties had the highest percentage of expensive homes.

Air pollution findings were based on data captured by the Office for National Statistics in 2020.

Crime rates were compared online via crimerate.co.uk.

Each area was then given a final score based on the above factors, only Wilshere beat out Bucks with Dorset finishing third.

Somerset, the West Midlands, Manchester and Nottinghamshire made up the rest of the top seven.