Principal 'excited’ over Aylesbury dance school’s prestigious London Ballet affiliation

An Aylesbury dance school has been chosen to become affiliated with The London Ballet Company.Established for over 40 years, Aylesbury School of Dance offers classes to students of all ages and abilities at Haydon Hill Community Centre, Reflexions Health & Leisure, and Southcourt Community Centre.

Principal Leanne O’Neill’s passion for the school goes back a long way, having been a student there herself from the age of four, before going on to train in dance and performing arts.

In October, Leanne was contacted by The London Ballet Company, expressing their interest in her school.“I was so happy to receive the email and arranged for a visit within the week,” Leanne said.“I realised straight away that we were on the same page. Dance should be for everyone whether you have years of experience or just starting out.

"I feel so excited to be in a position to offer a supportive foundation for students to thrive.”Aylesbury School of Dance is one of just five schools in the UK to become affiliated with The London Ballet Company, which says it “focuses on nurturing the mental, physical and social wellbeing of artists”.

TLBC director Sophie Wright said: “We have seen a sharp rise in the number of dance schools opening across the UK and therefore are very keen to support those who offer the best training for young dancers and who guide students towards excellence – all of which we have found with Aylesbury School of Dance.”

As part of the affiliation, The London Ballet Company will visit Aylesbury School of Dance three times this year to deliver workshops to students.

The first of these is a James Bond-themed workshop on March 29, delivered by Sophie, which is open to all local youngsters to book – not just existing members.

There will be two separate groups – Junior (from age three) 4.30pm, £15, and Senior (Grade 1 and above) 5.30pm to 7pm, £20.

The workshops will be held at Southcourt Community Centre. To book a place, contact Leanne by email.