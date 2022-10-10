Princes Risborough curry house claims top regional prize at Asian takeaway awards ceremony

A restaurant in Princes Risborough was a regional winner at this year’s Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA) 2022.

Radhuni was voted the best restaurant in the South Central region.

The Princes Risborough restaurant was crowned the best curry house in the area at an awards ceremony in London last Saturday (2 October).

Radhuni in Princes Risborough

Shortlisted restaurants which were represented at the red carpet event had come through an extensive qualification process.

Almost 2,400 restaurants were assessed based on nominations and statistical data gathered from over 700,000 customers.

An event spokesperson said: “ARTA rewarded excellence, craft, creativity, and great taste.”

Event partners, ChefOnline, crunched online data to pick the best restaurants across the UK.

A judging panel was drafted in the pick between the best restaurants in each part of the country.

BBC journalist and broadcaster Samantha Simmonds hosted the event alongside magician Paul Martin.

It took place at the InterContinental Hotel at The O2- London.

As well as crowning regional winners in each section of the country, an overall winner was crowned, along with a chef and takeaway of the year.

Radhuni was a runner-up in the overall Champion of Champions competition, with that honour going to Ruby in Hertford.

A representative from My Delhi Indian Streetery in Newcastle was named chef of the year.

Bombay Cuisine in Prestwich, Manchester won the top takeaway accolade.

Tamasha in Las Palmas in Spain was crowned European Restaurant of The Year 2022.

A lifetime achievement award was given to Muquim Ahmed who has worked in the industry for over 40 years, the entrepreneur is known as the King of Brick Lane.

The judging panel was comprised of Chand Rahman, former Mayor of Corby, Mujibur Rahman, and Graham Taylor, senior chef lecturer at Cambridge Regional College.

Restaurants were awarded based on three key factors: food quality, quality of service, and value for money, followed by the ARTA score, based on food hygiene ratings and online reviews.

Restaurants that made it through the gruelling first phase were judged and invited to participate in a cook-off competition.

The score included various factors including flavour, appearance, texture, hygiene, and aroma.

Salik Mohammed Munim, Founder of ARTA, said: “The ARTA Awards 2022 are a celebration and recognition of Britain’s vibrant Asian restaurants, takeaways, and chefs. Since the inception of ARTA, we have clearly seen the phenomenal quality of entrants, and the bar set by each, and every nominee has been increasing each year. I am truly blown away by the standards set by the competition and having been privy to exceptional quality and service

extended by the nominees, I can confidently assert that Asian culinary industry in Britain is in safe hands.

“ARTA 2022 is extremely special for us, as it has returned after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The gathering was emotional and symbolic, as it brought together members of the Asian cuisine industry during an exceptionally difficult and testing time. The cost of energy crisis is a real threat to the sector, and many are faced with the prospect of closing doors after having served their local communities and patrons for decades.

"This has been a back-to-back assault on the sector, which was recently reeling and recovering from the pandemic, and staffing shortages post-