New family-run bookshop opens in Wendover

A new independently-owned and run book store has opened on Wendover high street.

Last Friday (30 September), Real Magic Books opened its doors in Wendover town centre offering a variety of fiction and non fiction books as well as records to local literary lovers.

Local couple Carl and Sophie are managing the store and have been impressed with the turn out so far.

The Real Magic Books team, photo by Neil Thomson

The business' first weekend proved a busy one with the couple being inundated with visitors throughout both days.

Carl told The Bucks Herald: “It started as a conversation over a number of years.

“We were conscious of the fact that there was no bookshop in Wendover where we live, and it was always a topic of conversation among us two and our friends.

“It was something we talked about, 'wouldn't it be great if there was one'.

Real Magic Books

“And then after a certain amount of time we were like, 'maybe we should do it'.

“We left the idea hanging there for a few years and always said: 'if something came up with the right space, we'd act on it.

“And then sure enough, an ideal space on the high street came up that was big enough, two floors, and we went for it.”

Carl's background is in events and he has built up contacts in the publishing industry in recent years.

By pulling some strings he has already secured two special events at the bookstore.

Next Thursday author John Higgs is visiting Real Magic Books, the well-known scribe recently penned Love and Let Die: Bond, The Beatles and the British Psyche.

Higgs latest work is an exploration of two of Britain's most famous exports, he explores the significance of Bond and The Beatles.

He uses the fact that Love Me Do and Dr No were both released on the same date in 1962, as his starting point.

The Real Magic Books team are also planning some special treats for World Bookshop Day tomorrow.

Beyond the physical evidence of seeing a busy bustling store in its first week, Carl has also been delighted with the response on social media.

One commenter wrote on the shop’s Facebook page: “It’s a beautiful shop and my boys were very excited to choose a book. Wishing you to be a big success.”

Another said: “Fabulous to have such a lovely book shop on our doorstep in Wendover! Great range of books, from classics to current bestsellers - made my first of doubtless many purchases today.”

Carl added: “People just seem genuinely bowled over that it has happened.

"It’s a big space on the high street, it has got two floors.

"We felt that is was an exciting use of such a big space on the high street, and it seems that people feel the same way.

"That is everything from young people from the local schools, young families, very small children, teenagers, all the way through to the older generation of the village.”