News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Previously convicted drink driver admits to driving under the influence in Aylesbury

Police say he stank of alcohol when apprehended last week
By James Lowson
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:28 BST- 1 min read

A previously convicted drink driver has admitted to committing more driving offences in Aylesbury.

A man currently serving a driving ban, pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving whilst disqualified, and driving without insurance.

He admitted to the crimes at a court hearing on Friday (5 August), and is due to be sentenced next week.

A Sergeant by the offender's vehicleA Sergeant by the offender's vehicle
A Sergeant by the offender's vehicle
Most Popular

Thames Valley Police officers were tipped off about the illegal driving via an ANPR camera and discovered the offender’s car in an Aylesbury pub car park.

Read More
Police warn youths against scaling large fence to access football pitches in Ast...

The camera linked the car to an offender who was currently serving a three-and-a-half-year driving ban.

Thames Valley Police has revealed that the motorist had been convicted of the drink driving offences just one month prior to last week’s incident.

A force spokesman said: “The driver pulled into a pub car park (the irony is not lost on us) to try and evade the officers but was stopped and detained. It was indeed our disqualified driver, who also stank of alcohol. He was arrested yet again for drink driving, disqualified driving and having no insurance.

“In custody, he blew over the drink drive limit and has been charged and remanded in custody.”