Previously convicted drink driver admits to driving under the influence in Aylesbury

A previously convicted drink driver has admitted to committing more driving offences in Aylesbury.

A man currently serving a driving ban, pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving whilst disqualified, and driving without insurance.

He admitted to the crimes at a court hearing on Friday (5 August), and is due to be sentenced next week.

A Sergeant by the offender's vehicle

Thames Valley Police officers were tipped off about the illegal driving via an ANPR camera and discovered the offender’s car in an Aylesbury pub car park.

The camera linked the car to an offender who was currently serving a three-and-a-half-year driving ban.

Thames Valley Police has revealed that the motorist had been convicted of the drink driving offences just one month prior to last week’s incident.

A force spokesman said: “The driver pulled into a pub car park (the irony is not lost on us) to try and evade the officers but was stopped and detained. It was indeed our disqualified driver, who also stank of alcohol. He was arrested yet again for drink driving, disqualified driving and having no insurance.