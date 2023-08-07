News you can trust since 1832
Police warn youths against scaling large fence to access football pitches in Aston Clinton

“This is extremely dangerous as it could result in a fall or serious injury”
By James Lowson
Published 7th Aug 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read

Police have ordered youths to stop climbing a large fence in order to gain access to a football pitch near Aylesbury.

Thames Valley Police has called on youngsters to stop scaling the large fence surrounding an astro turf pitch in Aston Clinton.

Police are concerned someone could get seriously injured
Police are worried people climbing the facility in Aston Clinton Park, which is locked by the local parish council, could fall and get injured.

A force spokesman said: “The local neighbourhood team have received reports about youths scaling the fences of the sports pitch located within Aston Clinton Park.

"This is extremely dangerous as it could result in a fall or serious injury. Please if your children attend the park explain that this is an area of concern that has been brought to the police's attention.”