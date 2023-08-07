Police warn youths against scaling large fence to access football pitches in Aston Clinton
Police have ordered youths to stop climbing a large fence in order to gain access to a football pitch near Aylesbury.
Thames Valley Police has called on youngsters to stop scaling the large fence surrounding an astro turf pitch in Aston Clinton.
Police are worried people climbing the facility in Aston Clinton Park, which is locked by the local parish council, could fall and get injured.
A force spokesman said: “The local neighbourhood team have received reports about youths scaling the fences of the sports pitch located within Aston Clinton Park.
"This is extremely dangerous as it could result in a fall or serious injury. Please if your children attend the park explain that this is an area of concern that has been brought to the police's attention.”