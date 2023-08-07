Police have ordered youths to stop climbing a large fence in order to gain access to a football pitch near Aylesbury.

Thames Valley Police has called on youngsters to stop scaling the large fence surrounding an astro turf pitch in Aston Clinton.

Police are concerned someone could get seriously injured

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police are worried people climbing the facility in Aston Clinton Park, which is locked by the local parish council, could fall and get injured.

A force spokesman said: “The local neighbourhood team have received reports about youths scaling the fences of the sports pitch located within Aston Clinton Park.